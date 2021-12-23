E-levy: Deputy Speaker’s decision to vote a useless gimmick – A.B.A Fuseini

A.B.A. Fuseini, Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu in the Northern Region, A.B.A. Fuseini, has described the decision of the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, to partake in the controversial E-levy vote as a useless gimmick.

Members of Parliament engaged in a brawl on Monday 20th December 2021 when they were about to cast their vote on the government’s controversial E-levy.



The chaos occurred when the Finance Committee of Parliament had given the green light for the 1.75% E-Levy to be discussed on the floor of the House following a majority decision at the Committee level.



Speaker Alban Bagbin was absent from the house when the incident occurred.



First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, had openly expressed interest to vote on the E-levy when the need be.

A video that had gone viral on social media captured MPs punching their colleagues at will when the debate got out of hand and Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu stood up to vacate his seat.



Speaking to the issue on Atinka FM’s ‘AM Drive’ with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu in the Northern Region, A.B.A. Fuseini, said the 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament had no business voting on the E-levy.



He maintained that the vacation of seat by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu was irrelevant as he was aware he would not be allowed to vote.



“Who posed the question? He did. His vacation of the seat was totally immaterial and so the semantics of getting up doesn’t change anything, it’s a useless gimmick. The gimmick of just getting up to enable him to vote is useless,” A.B.A. Fuseini told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.