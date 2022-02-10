E-levy: Don’t underrate power of demonstrations - George Opare Addo

The ‘Yentua Demonstration” has been slated for Thursday, February 10

The National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, George Opare Addo has urged the public not to discount the effects of demonstrations.

Although he agrees one may not have everything they ask for when they embark on demonstrations, he was of the belief that demonstrations can change a situation in the country when embarked on.



His comments come prior to the intended demonstration by the Youth Wing of the NDC.



The Youth Wing of the opposition NDC has stated that it will organise a street protest dubbed ‘Yentua Demonstration” on Thursday, February 10, 2022 to among other things, put pressure on the government to rescind its ‘desperate’ efforts on the electronic transaction levy (e-levy).



The demonstration is expected to start in the morning at 7:00am at Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, George Opare Addo noted that over the years, demonstrations have yielded positive results and expressed the hope that the upcoming one will also yield some positive results.



“Demonstration over the years does not mean government will excuse itself. It is an expression of displeasure of the the people of the country and that is why the constitution guarantees demonstration so that if you are not happy about something, you have two remedies, either to go to court or do demonstration,” he said.



He continued that, “That does not mean that when you do it, you will get what you are looking for at all cost. But over the years, demonstrations have given us results. With the introduction of VAT, when the ‘Kume Preko’ demonstration was held, President JJ Rawlings reduced the tax rate and there are so many instances that demonstrations have brought results, so let’s not discount it.”



George Opare Addo again said: "If demonstrations are not effective mobilization tool, the framers of the Constitution would not have put it in there. There have been many protests across this world and we have all seen the changes it has brought and so let nobody discount the effects of demonstrations.”