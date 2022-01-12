E-levy: Exempt e-payment of school fees – YAFO

The NGO for youth development made this appeal in a statement released in Accra

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Young Africans for Opportunities (YAFO), has made an appeal to the government to exempt the payment and transfer of school fees from the charges as part of the introduction of the Electronic Levy

According to the NGO, the E-Levy bill should exempt the transfer and payments for school fees at tertiary institutions to bring some respite to students.



The statement explained that the E-Levy bill has created certain exemptions, however, these exclude the transfer and payment for school fees at public and private tertiary institutions.



“The increased use of Mobile Money means that E-Levy would affect every individual who engages in electronic transfer, including students and parents who would be paying fees and other costs via banks and Mobile Money transfer platforms,” the statement said.

The statement averred that there is the need to consciously exclude students who may rely on such transfers to pay their school fees.



“Since the government has already exempted transfers for payment of taxes, fees, and charges on Ghana - GOV activities, it would be prudent to expand the exemption to cushion students and parents especially during payment of school fees and other bursaries to public universities,” the statement noted.



YAFO said excluding transfers for the payment of school fees at the tertiary level would be helpful to cushion students and parents from the double agony of school fees payment and E-levy charges.



Parliament is, however, yet to approve the introduction of the E-levy as the Majority and Minority are divided over its passage