E-levy: Government has run out of ideas in developing the country - NDC’s Banahene

Kwaku Owusu Banahene, Communication team member of the NDC

Communication Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Owusu Banahene, has opined that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has run out of ideas in developing the country.

He made this statement in relation to the 1.75% e-levy proposed by the government.



According to him, the proposal of the e-levy has exposed this government as one that is not innovative.



Speaking on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show as a panelist, he told host Don Prah: “It is very sad that this government is introducing a levy that is unpopular and the majority of Ghanaians are saying that this levy should be put aside so we can look at other sources of income. This shows that the government has run out of ideas. You are not competent enough to rule again. President Akufo-Addo should know that putting Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance minister has not been helpful. You could have handed the position over to someone else.”



The NDC Communicator added that taxing Mobile Money was a lazy man’s approach and it is high time the government looked at other alternatives of developing the country.

Parliament will today resume sitting to consider the approval or otherwise of the electronic transaction levy (E-levy) Bill.



Since the government introduced the 1.75% e-levy proposal, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vehemently opposed the proposal, insisting that it is a draconian measure that will further burden Ghanaians.



Even though the NDC wants the e-levy scrapped, Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta has said that proceeds from the 1.75% e-levy will support entrepreneurs and ensure that over 11 million jobs are created for the youth in the country. Hence, any attempt to evade the e-levy proposed by the government will be blocked.