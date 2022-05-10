E-levy: 'It will be impossible for GRA to refund funds'– Pratt reacts to Supreme Court order

Kwesi Pratt Jnr on Sosu

Source: GNA

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwasi Pratt Jnr., says it will be difficult for the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to refund funds to customers when the ruling for the substantive case is determined.

The Supreme Court, by a unanimous 7-0 decision, dismissed the application for an injunction case against the Electronic Transactions Levy (e-levy).



The highest Court of the land also directed the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to preserve the records generated since the levy’s implementation on May 1, 2022.



Speaking to the media after the ruling, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, stated that he is satisfied with the Court’s directive to the GRA until the substantive case is determined.



“At least some people will not be in a rush to collateralise it until the substantive matter is determined. We raised this matter because it is of public interest, constitutional significance.

"We are very happy with the performance of our lawyers. We only pray that Ghana is not going to have two sets of laws. One that serves and protects the elected elite of government and one that serves the political minority of the opposition,” the Tamale South MP told press men.



In an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kwasi Pratt Jnr revealed that it will be difficult for GRA to refund monies to customers even when substantive case is determined in the favour of the minority.



“It is impossible to refund everybody’s money as the Supreme Court is saying. I think the Supreme Court is yet to look at the collection of the e-levy into details. It is not possible to refund the monies.



"If Adwoa Mansa from Hwediem sends GHS110 through a momo vendor to her family, how is GRA going to refund that money? The refund will go to the vendor. It’s practically impossible,” Pratt told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.