E-levy: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu just 'blowing hot air' – Ablakwa tells Majority Leader after 'exercise in futility' comment

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has criticized Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu over his "exercise in futility" comment.

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader; Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Mahama Ayariga, MP, Bawku Central, have filed an application at the Supreme Court for an injunction on the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy) on May 1, 2022; pending the hearing of their substantive case challenging the constitutionality of passage of the E-Levy.



But at a Press Conference in Parliament on Friday, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader, described the move as an "exercise in futility".



"Now, finally, on the injunction, I don’t want to pronounce anything, but I guess you and I know that it is an exercise in futility,” he said.

Reacting to this in an interview on Joy FM’s Midday News bulletin on Friday, Mr. Ablakwa said, “He (Majority Leader) is not the Chief Justice and he is not the panel going to hear our case on the 4th of May, so that press conference is really an exercise in futility, which is just blowing hot air.”



Adding, "the Majority Leader does not speak on behalf of the Judiciary, so I treat his comment with contempt”.