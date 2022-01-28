E-levy: Minority rejects Finance Minister’s 1.5 percent reduction

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Finance Minister reduces E-Levy from 1.75 to 1.5 percent

Minority rejects E-levy policy



E-Levy to be considered in parliament



The Minority in Parliament has rejected the Finance Minister’s reduction of the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) from 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent.



The minority rejection was during a second meeting of some key leaders of the minority caucus with the Finance Minister where he announced the reduction.



Ken Ofori-Atta earlier met the minority caucus earlier on Thursday but it ended inconclusively.

On the second attempt on Friday, the Finance Minister announced a reduction on the levy from 1.75 to 1.5 percent.



But the Minority insists they won’t approve it as they maintain their stance that the E-Levy should be abolished completely.



It's unclear whether the bill will be introduced before the plenary later today as sitting is yet to commence.



But information gathered indicates that the Minority have whipped all their MPs present just in case the bill is brought before the house for consideration.