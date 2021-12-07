E-levy: NDC celebrates its MPs for rejection

MP, Haruna Iddrisu

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has commended its lawmakers for rejecting the E-levy proposal in the 2022 budget statement.

A statement issued by the General Secretary of the party said the people of Ghana are now assured that Parliament has assumed its proper role as an oversight institution that checks the excesses of the government.



“We in the National Democratic Congress wish to place on record our unblemished admiration for our 137 MPs who, in the face of naked power play and threats, have stood up to be counted. We honour them most especially for their forthright rejection of the E-levy.



“By ensuring the successful election of the vintage Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament, the gallant NDC MPs have carved out a name for themselves and posterity,” the statement said.



Following concerns raised against the budget, Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta announced adjustments to the document on Monday, 6th December.



Regarding the controversial e-levy proposal, which he said was the elephant in the room, Mr Ofori Atta indicated at a press conference on Monday, 6th December that consultations are still going on regarding the proposal to reach a consensus.



“With regards to Agyapa Royalties Ltd, we shall amend paragraphs 442 and 443 to take out references to mineral royalties collateralization. It is important to note that any reference to Agyapa was for informational purposes, and as such, was not reflected in the fiscal framework;

“In respect of the unfortunate tidal waves which rendered about 3,000 people homeless in Keta, we shall make the necessary budgetary allocations of at least GHS10 million to complete the Feasibility and Engineering studies for the coastal communities adversely affected.



“We will broaden the scope of the study to consider a more comprehensive solution to protect Ghana’s 540 Km of coastline, including the 149 Km between Aflao and Prampram. Meanwhile, NADMO has responded to the humanitarian crisis created by the tidal waves on the Keta coastline;



“Relating to the Aker Energy transaction, we shall amend paragraph 829 of the 2022 Budget on the acquisition of a stake from Aker Energy and AGM Petroleum by GNPC, to reflect the resolution of Parliament dated 6th July 2021 that “the terms and conditions of the loan for the acquisition of the shares shall be brought to Parliament for consideration under article 181 of the Constitution; and



“On the benchmark values, we shall avert any hardships to importers and consumers while safeguarding the interest of local manufacturing industries to secure and expand jobs for our people. This administrative exercise which reviewed 43 out of 81 line items, has the objective to promote local manufacturing and the 1D1F policy, including the assembling of vehicles. It is important to note that this adjustment affects only 11.4% of the total CIF value, of which 50% is for vehicles.



“From our analysis, the potential increase in retail prices should be relatively insignificant, and therefore inflation should be muted. Your start policy will also support our accomplished Traders with appropriate training and access to capital to become Manufacturers to expand the industrial base of our society and our import substitution strategy, in line with our Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.



“We will work with the relevant Committees of Parliament to reflect these modifications in the 2022 Budget as is the usual practice before the Appropriation Bill is passed. Any other concerns which may emerge shall be addressed during the discussions of the estimates by the Committees, as has been the tradition.

“On the matter of the E-levy, having regard to its serious fiscal implications, we will continue our consultations with the Minority Caucus in Parliament and other relevant stakeholders to achieve consensus and revert to the House in the shortest possible time.



These changes became necessary following the spirited objections raised against the budget by the Minority in Parliament.



On Wednesday, 1st December, there was a heated debate between the Majority and Minority lawmakers in Parliament over the approval of the 2022 budget statement by Parliament without the Minority.



The Minority had moved a motion to set aside the approval of the budget, a motion that was eventually shot down by the sit-in Speaker.



Their Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, in moving a motion to overturn the approval, said 137 lawmakers of the Majority could not have taken a decision.



He said they don’t consider Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Wusu (Joewise), who deliberated over proceedings yesterday, as Member of Parliament at the time he was sitting in as Speaker; hence that leaves the number present at 137.

His motion was supported by Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga, who pleaded with the First Deputy Speaker to set aside the approval.



However, in a sharp rebuttal, Damongo MP and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, quoting from the Constitution and the Standing Orders of Parliament, defended and justified the approval of the budget.



“Mr Speaker, the approval of the budget was legal, it was appropriate, it was constitutional. You needed half of the members to take the decision, and that decision is binding and standing,” Abu Jinapor said amidst cheers from his colleagues.



It is recalled that immediately after the approval of the budget on Tuesday, Haruna Iddrisu said that the Majority did not have the numbers to enable them to approve the 2022 budget statement.



He said at a press conference in Parliament that as of the time the Majority was deciding to approve the budget, they were 137 and not 138.



“The precedent they are setting will haunt them in the future. At the time that they were making the decision, the House was not 137.”

They further rejected the assurance by Finance Ken Ofori-Atta that their concerns in the 2022 budget would be addressed at the committee level.



Haruna Iddrisu said that they wanted their concerns captured in the original budget statement not to be discussed at the committees’ sittings.



“If you are acknowledging and admitting that there were concessions, let it reflect in the statement” and not a meeting at the committee level.



He further stated that the Minority would oppose the E-levy proposal in its current any day and anytime.



“We don’t support the E-levy in its current. Our point is to revise it to take care of the ordinary people.”