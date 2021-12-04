E-levy: NDC man empties Momo account to zero, vows to use ‘physical cash’ hence

Momo vendor

An activist of the opposition National Democratic Congress has announced the emptying of his Mobile Money Account ahead of the implementation of the Electronic Levy that would see Momo users pay 1.75% on transactions above Ghc100 in addition to the 1% MTN charges.

Hanan Confidence Abdul announced the measure in a “conscious and determined” posture to avoid paying the E-Levy being imposed by the government.



“I have successfully emptied my MTN Momo Account in conscious and determined preparation for the Nana-Bawumia Robbery in the name of 1.75% Momo Tax. I have been using momo for almost ten years and I have never had 0.00 in my account. I will do all that is humanly possible to avoid using momo when that criminal e-levy begins.” He wrote.



“I can’t wait for the #BawumiaTax to take effect, this government will realise that the head is not for carrying loads alone.” He added.



After the emptying of the account, Mr. Hanan who received another Ghc120 quickly went to take it in cash.



The Electronic Levy (E-Levy) introduced in the 2022 budget statement and economic policy of the government has become the most controversially opposed piece of the budget item since VAT in the 90s.

It has so far led to protests and confusion at parliament.



The government says it will generate substantial revenues to help address the development challenges facing the country.



Speaking during a webinar on the 2022 budget for the Institute of Financial Journalists and the Parliamentary Press Corp in Accra yesterday, the Deputy Finance Minister, said the E-Levy was envisaged to bring in about GHC6.9 billion into government coffers in 2022.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, in the 2022 budget statement and economic policy of government presented to Parliament on November 17, 2021, announced the introduction of an E-Levy to impose a 1.75 per cent tax on the value of digital transactions, and the abolishment of Road Tolls on public roads and bridges.