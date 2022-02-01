E-levy: No secret vote because we don’t trust some NDC MPs – Murtala

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed has said that the Minority in Parliament does not want secret voting done on the E-levy because they do not trust some of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers to vote against the policy proposal.
He said the mistrust is a result of events that characterized the vetting and approval of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees where all the nominees were eventually approved despite reservations raised against some.
Speaking on the Sunrise show on 3FM with Alfred Ocansey on Tuesday, February 1, Murtala said “Afenyo-Markin is my very good friend, he is a fantastic young man and very intelligent. So far, he has been doing very well. I think the problem with the NPP is not Afenyo and Annor-Dompreh, it is Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.
“He is the contributor of 90 percent of the problems that they have in the chamber. He is not a team player and some of the NPP MPs will tell you he is the problem.
