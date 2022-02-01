E-levy: Public education not necessary now; just pass it – Former NPP MP

Former Ayensuano Constituency MP, Samuel Ayeh-Paye

A former Member of Parliament of Ayensuano Constituency, Mr Samuel Ayeh-Paye says public education on the E-levy is not important now and so the NPP government should stop doing it.

According to him, no matter how much the government educates the people on the E-Levy, they (NDC) will not accept it and so they need to pass it.



The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who announced the introduction of the E-Levy said it will be used to undertake developmental projects, adding that the tax will widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector.



He added that electronic transactions covering mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments and inward remittances will be charged at an applicable rate of 1.75%, which shall be borne by the sender except inward remittances, which will be borne by the recipient.



Since the E-Levy was introduced, the Minority in Parliament have rejected it.



For the public, many are unhappy with the charges when it was projected by some media houses.

Recently, the Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta stated that government had engaged the Telcos on the controversial E-Levy and the Telcos agreed to cut down their percentage on transactions by 0.25%.



In the latest development, government proposed that the E-Levy will be reduced from 1.75% to 1.5% but the Minority again rejected this proposal, saying they do not want it to be passed at all.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Samuel Ayeh-Paye said the education will rather annoy people hence the need to pass it first.



“People find it difficult paying tax and so when they say we should go and educate them on the tax I disagree with my own government and party who are doing public education in Koforidua. For what? It is not necessary because they will never accept it. Pass the tax first,” he said.