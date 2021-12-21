E-levy: Speaker Alban Bagbin not picking phone calls - Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu reveals

Alban Bagbin and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has revealed that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is not responding to calls and messages after absenting himself from Parliament on Monday, December 20, 2021.

The Speaker was nowhere to be found as Parliament had intended to vote for the passage of the controversial E-levy bill.



Speaking to JoyNews in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the Majority Leader disclosed that all efforts to get to the Speaker has proven futile.



“I called him a couple of times, but I couldn’t reach him and I sent a message including WhatsApp messages but I have not had any response,” Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu stated.



However, the Majority believe that the move from Alban Bagbin is an attempt to reduce the 138 Majority as the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu [Joe Wise], will have to step in for him. This will make the majority have an equal number with the 137 minority.

Joe Wise vacated his chair for Second Deputy Speaker to take over in order to vote but the minority disagreed and charged unto the speaker's podium to seize his chair.



The Minority had earlier contended that per parliament’s standing orders, the Speaker of Parliament does not have a casting vote, however, Joe Osei-Owusu indicated that he would still vote.



In the process, the Minority clashed with the Majority with members of both sides exchanging blows.



Parliament has been adjourned for Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 9:00 am.