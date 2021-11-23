E-levy: You’re not the only ones with brainpower – FixTheCountry convenor 'jabs' Gabby

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a leading member of the #FixTheCountry campaign

Leading Member of the FixTheCountry movement Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor has hit back at an influential member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko for saying that they can’t be calling for the country to be fixed and yet be opposed the E-Levy that seeks to raise Government revenue.

For Mr Barker-Vormawor, the elected are not the only ones with the sense of purpose or the brainpower to fix the country.



He insists that the movement’s opposition to the E-Levy is because it will cripple Ghanaian businesses and further worsen the poverty situation in the country.



“I think the mistake those we elect and their sidekicks make is that, because we said #FixTheCountry, they assumed we were under the misapprehension that they necessarily have what it takes, or that they alone have the brain power and sense of purpose to fix the country. If that was the case, we won’t be where we are.



"Fixing the Country must engage the best parts of us all. The fact that you have proposed to take nearly 7 Billion cedis from the pockets of small businesses and broke Ghanaians through the MoMo tax, does not mean that we must all hail it or shut up!” He retorted.



Mr Barker-Vormawor then enumerated what the movement's stance:

“##Fixthecountry stands for three things



1. A Constitution that speaks to the needs of a New Generation.



2. Economic Justice for all Ghanaians. We want an economy that works fairly for all of us. One that doesn’t tax the poor only to enrich the political class and their appendages.



3. A Consistent Economic Development Roadmap that guarantees all Ghanaians a path towards Economic Freedom”



He concluded that the imposition of the E-Levy means Government lacks Innovation and is lazy in terms of thinking out ways to raise revenue.

“The MoMo tax will cripple Ghanaian business and entrench poverty. To force down our throats as the only way you can raise revenue is both lazy, and reflects a poverty in imagination



"Let’s not treat our economic freedom as business as usual. The Momotax will make us all poor!” He added.



The protest against the tax is slated for Friday, November 26, 2021 at the premises of Parliament.



