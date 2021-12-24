E-levy: You’ve shown great leadership by meeting Gabby – Allotey Jacobs salutes Mahama

Politician, Allotey Jacobs

Veteran politician, Allotey Jacobs, has said former President John Dramani Mahama exhibited great leadership by meeting Gabby Otchere-Darko over the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy).



According to him, John Mahama showed he had the interest of the people in the country at heart.



“We believe in personality worship and cult but for him to meet Gabby Otchere-Darko shows leadership because sometimes you should tower about your supporters and make sure the interest of this country is paramount,” he acknowledged.



He added that Gabby’s visit to Mahama’s office is a step in the right direction as it was in the good interest of the country.

“Gabby is not the political leader but he is a pseudo-political leader. I mean in democracies we have that kind of people who can influence, generate and regenerate so I accept that.



“But as to whether he will succeed. If he succeeds, it is in the good interest of the good people of Ghana,” Adomonline quoted.



The stand-off between the Majority and Minority sides of parliament has led to questions about why the leadership of the two leading political parties will not hold talks and allow peace prevail.



It emerged that Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the governing party and a cousin to the president, has taken up an assignment to woo John Mahama to the side of the government.



John Mahama per his statement on Facebook was compelled to come clean with the proceedings of the meeting with Gabby Otchere-Darko following reports he was consulted on the E-levy impasse in parliament,



The former president confirmed holding talks with Gabby Otchere-Darko but never at any point did the conversation focus on the stand-off on the E-levy.