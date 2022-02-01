E-levy bill will be passed without much problems - Afenyo-Markin

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The Deputy Majority Leader and MP for Efutu constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin is hopeful that the E-levy bill currently before Parliament will be passed without much problems.

Speaking to journalists at the Parliament House, Afenyo-Markin said following deepening of engagement and consultation by the Majority caucus and the Minister of Finance with the Minority in Parliament and other stakeholders on the E-levy bill, he is optimistic that consensus will be reached in Parliament for the passage of the bill.



Hon. Afenyo-Markin also described the E-levy bill as a very important policy that will help government fix roads and create more jobs for the youth.



The Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) Bill was expected to be taken through the various stages Friday evening (January 28) when Parliament reconvened, even though it had earlier been scheduled for next week Tuesday.



However, after sitting from 5pm to 7:10pm, with First Deputy Speaker, Mr Joe Osei Owusu presiding, the House decided that members were exhausted and therefore adjourned to Tuesday, February 1, 2022, without the E-levy showing up for a debate on Friday night as earlier envisaged.

The Minority had argued that the House was supposed to sit at 10 am on Friday, and later members were told sitting was going to start at 2 pm.



Mr Kwame Agboja argued that members were not told that there was going to be an extended sitting.



The Majority Leader, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had proposed a 40-minute break for rest when it was 6:45 pm, for members to return and continue with the E-levy. This was after the House had sat from 5pm and statements had been made on the passing of Captain (rtd) Kojo Tsikata, Brig-Gen Constance Emefa Edjeani-Afenu and the recent fire outbreak at Budumburam which killed a family of five that was trapped inside their building.