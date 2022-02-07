E-levy brawl: NDC MPs weren’t defending constitution – Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of NPP, Obiri Boahen

The Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has berated claims by the General Secretary of opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, that the NDC MPs who engage in the brawl in Parliament over the passage of the controversial E-levy were defending the 1992 Constitution.

According to him, what happened in parliament was despicable and must not be lauded by any fair-minded person in the country.



“Nobody should glorify what transpired in Parliament over the passage of the controversial E-levy,” he said.



Mr. Obiri Boahen said this in an interview with Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday, February 7, 2022.



According to him, what happened on the floor of Parliament cannot be said to be in defense of the 1992 Constitution.



“For somebody to say what transpired on the floor of Parliament was in defense of the Constitution was the glorification of irresponsibility from Members of Parliament who are supposed to know better,” Mr. Boahen stated.

He said the actions of the NDC MPs must not receive any applause from any quarters whatsoever.



He noted that the comment attributed to the NDC’s scribe that NDC MPs should slap the Deputy Speaker when he attempts to vote for the passage of the E-levy is reckless and irresponsible.



“This irresponsibility on the part of the NDC MPs must not be glorified in any quarters,” he stressed.



He said the NDC's General Secretary needs tutorials in good governance.