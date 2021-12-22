E-levy brawl: Parties choosing Caucus leaders are to blame – Ex-MP

Edward Ennin, former New Patriotic Party lawmaker for the Obuasi Constituency

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Obuasi Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Mr Edward Ennin, has said the practice whereby the national executive committees of the two major political parties choose leaders for their Caucuses in parliament is to blame for the recurrent brawls in the 8th parliament.

In his view, until that practice stops, there will continue to be brawls of the likes of Monday night on the floor of parliament.



Mr Ennin, a former NPP MP and one-time Vice-Chairman for the Parliamentary Select Committee on Lands and Mines made the suggestion when he spoke on the current e-levy imbroglio during an interview with Accra-based Happy FM on Tuesday, 21 December 2021.



He explained that the sharp division on the floor of parliament is due to the fact that all the MPs want to be seen as working for the interest of the party while others are also working hard to undermine the leadership of the caucuses.

“So, the situation becomes very difficult if the various political party leaders take a stand on issues being discussed on the floor of Parliament”, he argued.



“These situations can be saved if the MPs, among themselves, are allowed to elect the leadership among themselves”, he emphasized.