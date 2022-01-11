E-levy brawl: 'Punching prowess' cannot replace 'debating skills' - Otumfuo

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II | File photo

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has called for swift measures to avert the brawl that broke out in Ghana’s Parliament before the House went on break last year.

MPs shouted at each other and engaged in an open brawl in Parliament on Monday evening (20 December) as the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, vacated his seat to enable him also to cast a vote to pass the controversial E-Levy under a certificate of urgency.



Speaking at the official opening of the maiden media capacity enhancement programme at the Manhyia Palace on Monday (10 January), the Asantehene said the development was extremely worrying.



“We have just come to a year in which our constitutional order was put to its severest stress. The commencement of work on the eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic has not been in the most edifying tradition, but no one could have expected that the year would conclude with an honourable House degenerate into a brawl with very honourable members putting aside their debating skills in order to exhibit their punching prowess,” Asantehene said.



“The stress on our highest institutions of states and on the nation’s side shows clearly that we cannot afford to be complicit or take anything for granted in the near future.

“Recognising this also makes it necessary for us to take a good look at ourselves and the path we have embarked upon and seek any faults that may appear, so that we can take appropriate steps to mend them. Such constant introspection is necessary if we are to avoid the unexpected and secure the future for generations to come.



“It is understandable that the focus of such introspection shall be highest on our political leaders who after all occupy what political scientists consider the First and Second Estates of the Realm namely the executive and judiciary, and we must also empathise with the Chief Justice as he moves to protect the judiciary,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II added.



SOURCE: asaaseradio.com