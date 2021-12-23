E-levy brawl: Some MPs are in Parliament by mistake; expel them - Kabila fumes

James Kwabena Bomfeh has scolded the Members of Parliament over their brawl in parliament on Monday night.

According to the former Acting CPP General Secretary, the MPs should bow their heads in shame for trading blows in the chamber.



The MPs, on Monday, December 20, turned the House into a boxing arena when the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu decided to cede his seat to the Second Deputy Speaker, so he can take his original position as an MP and add up to the numbers that will make the majority for the e-levy voting.



The Minority, who refused to allow that to happen, attempted to remove the Speaker's seat but were faced with fierce opposition from the Majority, resulting in a wrestling match.



Notable among the members who received some punches in the face is the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, as video of the incident surfaced showing him trying to block his opponents from entering the Speaker's chamber.



James Kwabena Bomfeh, addressing the issue during Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', called for an expulsion of some of the members, particularly those who participated in such undisciplined act.

To him, some of the MPs are in Parliament ''by mistake and if they dare invite me to any Committee, I am ready to point out through the law, our master at all times, that they don't deserve to be in that House''.



Mr. Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila, recounted that this is the fourth time the MPs have exhibited such behaviour and it's about time they were sanctioned.



"What happened in Parliament is a disgrace in the August House. When you look at our constitution, Article 97, some Members of Parliament no longer have to be Members of Parliament. Oh yes, their behaviour and conduct. Parliament can expel members for misconduct and I think we must take those steps," he exclaimed.



He further castigated the MPs saying, "leadership is a burden of responsibilities not privileges of rights. That we have MPs, we have immunity and privileges. How responsible have you been? . . . For you to come and tell us that we should give you immunities and privileges; you should be bowing your heads in shame".



