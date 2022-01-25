E-levy can be passed by NPP with their slim majority – NDC MP admits

Member of Parliament for Techiman North, Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare

Member of Parliament for Techiman North, Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare has admitted the Majority in Parliament, with their 138 slim majority can still pass the E-Levy proposal.

She however said, the minority will continue to vote against it.



Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare said these while speaking at the ongoing NDC Townhall Meeting at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi on Monday January 24.



The programme is under the theme “Ghana’s Ailing Economy and the Obnoxious E-Levy Policy.”



“We have 137 [seats] and remain resolute to voting against the e-levy, but we cannot stop it passage in an event all 138 MPs including the second deputy speaker who is a known NPP, but now independent candidate vote in favour of the [policy proposal],” Ms Ofosu Agyare said.



She further stated that the electronic levy which is expected to be laid again in Parliament has no substance and will further deepen the plight of Ghanaians.

According to the opposition lawmaker, the proposal in the 2022 budget statement is a lazy man’s approach to remedying an ailing economy.



“Government is being insensitive to the plights of the ordinary Ghanaian, this has already been wasteful in expending public funds, a chunk of the public funds are being used to pay appointees at the flagstaff house,” she said.



Ms Ofosu Agyare further denied claims that the policy has been approved technically.



She further stated “the e-levy has no value”.



Meanwhile, Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has said that the concerns raised against the rate for the E-levy proposal should be addressed.

He also called for an assessment of the arguments for and against the proposal then adopt and present to the nation a refined and compelling E-levy proposals that the good people of Ghana cannot reject.



Addressing a capacity building workshop organized for the Majority caucus in Parliament and some Ministers of State, the Effutu lawmaker said “Out of the many unfounded claims against the proposed E-levy there are nonetheless some legitimate concerns that we must work hard to address.



“I believe the proposed rate and concerns about waste in our public finance system are examples that , thus we must resolve necessary and thoroughly assess the concrete arguments for and against the E-levy and then adopt and present to the nation a refined and compelling E-levy proposals that the good people of Ghana cannot reject.”



His Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, claimed the controversial E-Levy had already been approved by Parliament.



According to the Suame Member of Parliament (MP), what is outstanding of the E-Levy is for Parliament to give it a legislative backing.

His comments come on the back of threats by the minority side of the house that they will oppose the E-Levy, a tax policy they describe as being ‘draconian’ and ‘insensitive’.



The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said, the question of approval for the E-Levy has long been answered when Parliament took certain actions.



“The difficulty for me is when people are kicking against the e-levy when you know that in the adoption of the motion to approve the budget which contains the e-levy as a policy, we approved of that so it means that the first step has already been mounted. The receivables of the e-levy have been factored into the various estimates approved for all the sectors. That is the second thing we did. Thirdly, we encapsulated everything into the appropriations bill and passed it unanimously”, he explained.



What this means for the Majority Leader is that “you have approved of the E-Levy”.