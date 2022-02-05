E-levy doesn't make sense; replace our leaders - Kwaw Kese

Kwaw Kese

The controversial new electronic tax measure, popularly termed E-levy, has received several negative reactions from citizens from all sectors, including Kwaw Kese.

Popular Ghanaian hiplife artist and rapper Kwaw Kese, in an interview with Cookie Tee on TV3 New Day, said the new tax measure is unnecessary and pointless. He also added that Ghanaians are not supposed to pay the tax.



“I don’t think it’s necessary. Nobody has to pay E-levy. It is not done anywhere. It doesn’t make sense. Our leaders are desperately trying to push it on us. Then it means something is wrong somewhere.”



He bemoaned the continuous hardship in the country and stated that he would have relieved members of government from their duties if he had the opportunity to do so.



“If I am given the chance to clean, I will get rid of all the people in government. Our leaders have to be gotten rid of and replaced with new ones.”

The ‘Abordam” crooner bemoaned the consistent increase of fuel prices in the country and described it as worrying.



“Let us try to fix what is not right. The increase in petrol is over worrying. Our leaders are also fighting over e-levy and how they can scam the people. The whole governance of the country needs an overhaul so we can start afresh because things are not going on well,” he said.



On the music side, the king of the street has released a new banger titled ‘Dollar’ featuring Skonti.



He has also signed on a new artist, ‘Richie Badda’ on Mad time entertainment, and the artiste seems to have a lot in stock for fans and music lovers.