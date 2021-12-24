E-levy fight: We don't deserve to be called 'Honorables' - Ablekuma MP fumes

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication and Digitalisation

Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful says the Members of Parliament(MP), for which she is one, do not deserve to be called 'Honorables'.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" on Thursday, asked the MPs to bow their heads in shame following their scuffle in the legislative house.



The MPs, deliberating on the controversial e-levy on Monday, December 20, 2021, traded blows in the chamber when the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, decided to hand over his seat to the Second Deputy in order to participate in a voting section on the e-levy.



The parliamentarians turned the house into a boxing arena as they punched one another in an attempt to overpower their opponents.



The communications minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, expressed disgust over the misconduct of her colleague MPs saying "sometimes, I even doubt it because honorable is a title that you must earn it".

According to her, those who engaged in the brawl should be singled out, named and shamed because not all the MPs misbehaved on the wrestling day.



"We have procedures but please don't lump us together because it wasn't everyone who engaged in it for all three times it's happened. The first time, our side was sitting silently watching them to the point that our own members were criticizing us asking if we don't have the men that we should sit there for them to intimidate us. Parliament, we have our standing orders and the constitution that guides our work in the house," she said.



