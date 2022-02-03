E-levy is now like 'akobalm'; can cure even headaches & stomach pains - Kwesi Pratt mocks

Currently, one of the controversial policies by the Akufo-Addo government that is being fought at all levels especially with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a section of the Ghanaian populace kicking against its implementation is the electronic tax, popularly called the e-levy.

The e-levy, which was first announced by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during his presentation of the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy at Parliament, has been met with strong opposition as the citizens are not ready for the policy amidst fears it will aggravate their hardships.



However, the government is bent on passing the E-levy Bill to ensure this electronic tax comes into force as soon as possible.



The government believes it is the solution to the infrastructure developmental problems confronting the nation, thus the revenue generated through this avenue will help the government to revamp the economy.



Although the government is certain about the benefits of the e-levy, seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt has joined the many Ghanaians speaking against its relevance.



Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' on Tuesday, he noted that recent surveys conducted prove that more than 98% of Ghanaians do not support the e-levy, so wonders why the government still wants to implement it.



Also alluding to some statements shared by the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin in which he quoted him as saying that Ghanaians have legitimate concerns over the e-levy, Kwesi Pratt was stunned by the adamant posture of the government to implement the policy.

He admonished the government to heed the legitimate concerns of Ghanaians.



He also disclosed another survey which tells Ghana has lost 8 billion dollars due to the undervaluation of the country's gold exports and additional 2 billion dollars regarding the gold exports which cannot be accounted for, hence asking why the government is not focusing on this area to recoup adequate revenues to develop the country.



Mr. Pratt further wondered how the e-levy has all of a sudden become the foremost panacea to Ghana's economic problems saying, "now, our leaders are overdoing this. They say without the e-levy, farmers won't get fertilizer. They claim without the e-levy, government workers cannot be paid. There will be no roads if the e-levy isn't implemented. They claim without the e-levy, there will be no water accessibility . . . without the e-levy, health delivery will reduce. I mean how?...So, now the e-levy has become the answer to every problem''.



Expressing shock at how this electronic tax has now turned into somehow the savior for Ghanaians, Mr. Pratt exclaimed; ''If you have headache, e-levy! If you have leg pains, e-levy!! Stomach pains, e-levy!!! Why?...Now, e-levy has turned into 'akobalm'. Why?''



