E-levy to be considered next month as Parliament adjourns sitting

Parliament

The much-anticipated consideration of the Electronic Transfer Levy Bill, popularly known as e-levy, has been postponed to the next sitting of Parliament.

Despite attempts by the Majority Caucus to get the Bill read for the second and third times, the House took a decision to adjourn sitting to Tuesday, February 1.



The Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, who had been in the precincts of Parliament since morning, had to leave around 5:00 pm because there were no signs members were ready to consider passage of the Bill.



Though the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, had announced the passage of the Bill on Friday even if it went deep into the night, it appears his opposite number was not in favour of it.



Our Parliamentary Correspondent, Komla Klutse, reported of hot exchanges between Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is also the Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency, and the Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, who is also MP for Asawase Constituency.

Earlier, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, who had announced the controversial policy in his budget statement and financial policy on behalf of the government on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, had met the Minority to talk members of that caucus into getting the Bill passed.



His proposal to reduce the tax from 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent was rejected, still.



The debate on the Bill is expected to attract equal strength as the Speaker is said to be on his way out of the country again for his periodic medical review in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).