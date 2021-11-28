E-levy was means to pay for Akufo-Addo’s luxurious jet trips – Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says the recently announced Electronic Transactions Levy by government is just a means to fund the President's luxurious foreign trips.

According to Mr Nketia, that particular tax will surely impose further hardships on the already suffering Ghanaian masses.



He told NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ that government will sure use the Momo tax to pay for the US$14,000-an-hour LX-DIO aircraft so President Akufo-Addo can travel in his usual luxurious Russian-oligarch-style.



"....I am disappointed in this Nana Addo-led government....the public show of opulence at the expense of the poor Ghanaian taxpayer is insulting...he has failed to be frugal with our monies when it comes to his foreign trips," Mr Asiedu Nketia slammed.

