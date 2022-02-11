E-levy will no longer be withdrawn – Majority

The Majority in Parliament has backtracked on an earlier announcement in the business of the House that the Finance Minister will withdraw and reintroduce the Electronic Transfer Levy Bill.

At the end of the business week on Friday, February 4, the statement read:



“Finance Minister has therefore given indication after his nationwide engagement with the citizenry on the Bill of the likelihood of the withdrawal of the Bill and the reintroduction of same on Friday, 11th February 2022 barring any unforeseen circumstances.



“Speaker, after the withdrawal and reintroduction of the Bill, the Business Committee would programme the Bill for consideration during the course of the Fourth Week of this meeting and members are therefore encouraged to participate fully in the consideration of the Bill for the passing of good piece of legislation for the benefit of all,” the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin had said.



The Effutu Member of Parliament on Friday, February 11 said this will no longer be the case as advertised.



Besides, Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta is still on tour with the regional townhall meetings on the e-levy, he hinted.









View his Timepath below:



