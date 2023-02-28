EC Chair, NIA Boss expected in Parliament today over new CI

Jean Mensa is Chairperson of the Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission(EC) Boss, Jean Mensa, and the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority, Kenneth Attafuah, are billed to appear in parliament today, Tuesday, 28 February 2023 to brief the leadership of the House on the draft CI on the registration of voters.

Due to Madam Mensa’s absence from the House, the Minority in Parliament objected to the briefing by EC officials last Thursday.



Reports were rife that the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa is in Ghana and has refused to honour an invitation from Parliament disrespecting the august house.



However, the Electoral Commission in response to the claims said, “At the time the Chairperson had travelled to Nigeria at the invitation of ECOWAS/ECONEC for a peer exchange and election observation mission.”

But the EC Chair is unlikely to appear again in parliament for that scheduled meeting as she is still out of the country.



Early on, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, announced that the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, will appear before the legislators on Tuesday.



“The EC officials had established contact with the Chairperson, who had agreed to come down for us to have the committee of the whole meeting, but she delayed because the Minority MPs were picking up their parliamentary forms. So on Tuesday, she will appear, and we will continue with the committee of the whole meeting.”