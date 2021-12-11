0
EC Ghana card decision: Wider consultation needed – Martin Kpebu

Sat, 11 Dec 2021 Source: GNA

Mr Martin Kpebu, a constitutional lawyer in Accra, has urged the Electoral Commission to conduct wider consultation before implementing its decision to accept the National Identification Card as the only proof of citizenship for voter registration from 2022.

