EC-GhanaCard decision: Wider consultation needed – Martin Kpebu

Sat, 11 Dec 2021 Source: GNA
Martin Kpebu, a constitutional lawyer in Accra, has urged the Electoral Commission to conduct wider consultation.
According to him, this is vital before implementing its decision to accept the National Identification Card as the only proof of citizenship for voter registration from 2022.
Watch his video below:
