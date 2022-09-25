1
EC, NPP plotting to rig election 2024 - General Mosquito reveals

Asiedu Nketia And Jean Mensa?resize=645%2C446&ssl=1 Asiedu Nketiah and Jean Mensah

Sun, 25 Sep 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah is alleging there are moves by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Electoral Commission to rig the 2024 elections.

He claims the Commission’s insistence on using the Ghana card which 3 million Ghanaians do not have as a form of identification for registering for a voter’s ID card is an indication of the plot to rig.

“The EC acknowledges that 3 million Ghanaians don’t have the Ghana card but still insists on its usage as a form of identification for a voters ID card.

They are being supported by the NPP and this should tell you that the NPP is afraid of the 2024 elections. They know if everything is genuine, they will be booted out of government so they want to use clandestine means to stay in power,” he said on Okay FM in Accra.

He continued ” the NPP is hiding behind the electoral commission to disenfranchise some Ghanaians because if all Ghanaians of voting age vote, the NPP will be booted out and will experience the worst defeat in Ghana’s history”.

