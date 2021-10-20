EC accusations: Leave it for the serial callers - Nana Akomea replies Mahama

Managing Director of State Transport Corporation, Nana Akomea

Managing Director of State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has slammed former President John Dramani Mahama over his recent comments regarding President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government.

The NDC 2020 Presidential candidate, John Mahama believes soldiers were used to declare the 2020 elections in favour of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in some collation centres.



He explained that the deployment of the Military forced some officers of the Electoral Commission to declare wrong results to favour his opponent, President Akufo-Addo.



He said; “We won the majority in Parliament, but you saw what happened on the day. In many of the collation centres they injected soldiers and forced the electoral officers to pronounce results that were not real.”



“But for a lot of scheming that took place, the NDC would have won the election. I do believe that we did win, but a lot of things went untoward and so even though power did not come into our hands, it does not mean we do not have the prospects of winning.”

Mr. Mahama made these claims during an interview on Global FM as he commenced his one-day “Thank You” tour of the Volta Region.



In reply, Nana Akomea challenged Mr. Mahama to provide evidence to support his claims.



He likened the former President to a serial caller, stating his claims are unfounded.



". . if you say soldiers forced Electoral Commission to declare results in favour of NPP without presenting evidence or you say the Electoral Commission printed 1 million ballots without substantiating it, you have to leave this for serial callers . . . For a whole former President to be saying these things is worrying. And you've accused the Electoral Commission of printing 1 million ballot papers, if you do that, then you're inciting your followers against the Electoral Commission without any basis. That's how unfair it is," he said on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.