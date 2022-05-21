0
Menu
News

EC begins inspection of political party offices

Jean Mensa Chairperson Of The Electoral Commission?fit=640%2C480&ssl=1 Jean Mensa

Sat, 21 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Electoral Commission (EC) has begun inspecting all registered political party offices across the country to ensure that they operate in line with the Political Parties Law.

This forms part of the mandates of the Commission as enshrined in the Political Parties Act 2000 (Act 574) to inspect political party offices and monitor their activities.

“The Political Parties Act, 2000 (Act 574) mandates political parties to have offices at the national, regional levels and at least in two-thirds of the districts in the country,” the EC stressed.

In a letter addressed to the political parties, the Commission reiterated that it wanted to see “if the political parties are functioning and if they meet the requirements by Act 574, including having functioning offices, filing of their accounts at the EC and whether their offices are owned by them or rented.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Profile of former Black Stars midfielder Anthony Annan
NPP will lose miserably if elections are held today – NPP MP
Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in narrow defeat at Everton
David Akologo: The Ghanaian goalkeeper who turned trials into triumph in Bolivia
Delay leads African attack on Sky Sports for 'racist' video of Jordan Ayew's coach
Kwabena Agyapong finally reacts to Wontumi’s allegations
NPP stalwarts who vouched for Bawumia
American showbiz star Timbaland reacts to 'Kweku The Traveller' video
Know the original owners of the Achimota Forest Reserve
Ghanaian jailed 9 years by US court over US$36m scam, to repay US$2.9m