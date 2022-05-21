EC begins inspection of political party offices

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has begun inspecting all registered political party offices across the country to ensure that they operate in line with the Political Parties Law.

This forms part of the mandates of the Commission as enshrined in the Political Parties Act 2000 (Act 574) to inspect political party offices and monitor their activities.



“The Political Parties Act, 2000 (Act 574) mandates political parties to have offices at the national, regional levels and at least in two-thirds of the districts in the country,” the EC stressed.

In a letter addressed to the political parties, the Commission reiterated that it wanted to see “if the political parties are functioning and if they meet the requirements by Act 574, including having functioning offices, filing of their accounts at the EC and whether their offices are owned by them or rented.