EC boss brought spiritualists to cast demons during IPAC meeting – Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary for the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has disclosed that the Electoral Commission (EC) boss, Jean Mensah, at a point, brought some spiritualists to cast demons during IPAC meeting.

According to the senior administrator of the party, Jean Mensah-led EC during a meeting with some political parties engaged in some mysterious moves including spiritual prayers to tame suspected demons at the meeting.



Speaking on OTEC FM’s afternoon political show dubbed, ‘Dwabrem’ Mr Asiedu Nketia on Friday, August 19, 2022, the chief scribe for the NDC who has represented the party on a number of IPAC meetings said the party subsequently opted to boycott the meetings after several attempts by the then new EC to sideline them.



In the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in April 2021, refused to attend an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) scheduled to discuss some reforms in Ghana’s electoral process.



The meeting was aimed at allowing the various political parties to review the December 7, 2020, general elections.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC), however, declined an invitation by the Electoral Commission of Ghana to attend an IPAC meeting to review the 2020 Parliamentary and Presidential Elections," General Mosquito told the programme’s host, Dr Cash.



The party, in a statement to justify their actions then, said it was protesting the supposed bias displayed by the Electoral Commission during the polls.



They again cited some anomalies by the EC as the reason for boycotting IPAC meetings.