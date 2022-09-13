EC denies being hostile to NDC

Jean Adukwei Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has refuted allegations of hostility towards the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC and the EC have been at loggerheads before and after the 2020 elections.



Former President Mahama recently reported the commission to the US ambassador to Ghana over what he terms a hostile posture towards the NDC.



But, speaking on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban, Director for Electoral Services for the EC, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe argued that the Commission has always reached out to the leadership of the NDC.



According to him, even though the NDC claims to have boycotted IPAC meetings, it always signs minutes of such meetings.



Dr. Quaicoe further revealed the party is already collaborating with his outfit for the implementation of the controversial CI for continuous registration exercise with only the Ghana card.

Meanwhile, the Commission has justified the decision to use only Ghana cards for the exercise.



According to Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the National Identification Authority has assured prospective voters that they will be issued their Ghana cards before the 2024 elections.



“We come out with our modalities and meet the political parties to discuss it. So whenever they come with issues it will enhance our modalities, we do listen to them. We wait for the political parties including the NDC to bring their modalities.



“So after the CI has been passed the committee will meet and discuss the details of how the communication will be done. We have written to all political parties for their nomination. So we are waiting for the CI to be passed including the NDC,” he explained.