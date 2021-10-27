EC has positioned itself not to argue on sound reasoning - Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia says it is baseless to argue with the Electoral Commission (EC) over the obvious electoral malpractices that marred the 2020 general elections.

According to the NDC Chief Scribe, the Electoral Commission (EC) was caught during the electoral process to have printed 1 million ballot papers without the presence of agents of the political parties.



“We nabbed the Electoral Commission for printing extra 1 million ballot papers after we had closed printing and burned the pattern that was used for the printing in the presence of political parties’ agents. This is on public record that we caught the EC and so if you come out to say that nothing of that sort happened, then what are you telling me?”, he wondered.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, General Mosquito who believed the electoral body has positioned itself to just argue illogically with the NDC over glaring electoral malpractices, further accused the EC of taking an entrenched position to reject any stance pointing out its flaws in the 2020 general election.



“So, if someone has not positioned himself or herself that he or she wants to argue based on reasoning but just wants to hear that he or she has won an argument to satisfy him or herself, you don’t argue with such a person. EC wants everyone to accept that its position on the 2020 elections is right and it doesn’t want to see any reason with anybody; so there is no need to engage the Commission in any argument,” he noted.



The Electoral Commission (EC) has said the 2020 elections results declared and announced at all the polling stations and collation centres were a true reflection of the will of the people.



Former President, John Dramani Mahama, claims the deployment of military personnel to collation centres forced some electoral officers to declare results in favour of the governing New Patriotic Party.

"This is also false. It never happened. Nowhere did the Military influence the declaration and announcement of results. It is not true. The 2020 processes were widely participatory. The media, local and international observers all participated in the elections. The results declared and announced at all the polling stations and collation centres were a true reflection of the will of the people,” Deputy Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Bossman Asare said at a press conference on Monday.



"The Media and Observers also picked their data right from the ground directly from the 38,622 polling stations and the collation centres and the results were no different from what the EC declared,” he added.



According to the EC, to buttress the fact that the results were a reflection of the will of the people, it is important to indicate that all the major networks - Peace FM, UTV, Adom FM/TV, Joy News/FM, Kessben, Sky, GBC, Atinka Media collated their own results and it was the same as what the EC declared.



“These networks called the election for the President before the EC declared. The parallel voter tabulation employed by CODEO also confirmed the results declared by the EC.”



