EC hints of a rerun of Sene West parliamentary polls

Director of Electoral Services for the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe

The Electoral Commission is not ruling out the possibility of conducting a rerun of parliamentary polls in the Sene West Constituency of the Bono Region.

Director of Electoral Services for the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Serebour Quaicoe who gave the hint on Accra-based Joy Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com, indicated that there is currently a court injunction at the instance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate.



“There is a court injunction on the election results in the area. There is a possibility of a rerun or we count the ballots that are available and declare the results depending on what happens in the court”, he hinted.



The Sene West Constituency parliamentary results are outstanding because a ballot box was snatched at the close polls by a 39-year-old fisherman who has since been jailed by the Justice Alexander Graham.

He has also been fined GHS3, 600 or in default, serve an additional six months imprisonment term.



But Dr Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services for the Electoral Commission (EC) has observed that the three months jail slapped on the 39-year-old ballot box snatcher is lenient.



