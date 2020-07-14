General News

EC identifies 63 duplicate ID numbers

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has identified a total of 63 duplicate ID numbers in the ongoing voters registration exercise.

In a statement, the EC says the duplicates were identified at Okaikwei North District.



The Commission explained that the problem was detected by its registration officials on the day of the incident where two kits with the same identity issuing the same ID numbers to the applicants.



“Further investigation revealed that a faulty kit that had its unique identity transferred to a back up kit was inadvertently released to the District office after it had been repaired without creating a new identity for it”, the statement indicated.



It stated that the affected persons will be issued with new voters ID numbers at the completion of the voters registration exercise.

“The affected applicants are unique with unique biodata and biometrics. As such they stand no risk of being disenfranchised on voting day,” the statement explained.



The EC has therefore reassured the affected applicants and the general public that this incident will not in any way disenfranchise any voter as it has taken steps to ensure that this episode does not recur.





