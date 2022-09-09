EC insists Ghana Card will not be used for voting in 2024 elections

Ghana Card

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has rejected assertions that it is going to use the Ghana Card for voting in the 2024 elections and not the Voter’s ID Card.

Speaking to journalists at the commission’s ‘Let the Citizen Know’ encounter, the Deputy Chair of the EC in charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey, said the Commission and the various stakeholders in Ghana’s election system have not even thought of using the Ghana Card for voting.



He added that the Ghana Card will only be used to register eligible Ghanaian voters in the continuous voters’ registration exercise that will be done for the 2024 elections, 3news.com reports.



“We have also heard discussions to the effect that citizens will vote with the Ghana Card in 2024; this is not true. The card is only a requirement to register as a voter for those who have not previously registered as voters.



“Once you present your Ghana Card and successfully register as a voter, you will be issued a voter identification card which bears the features of the EC; namely, the code of your region, district, electoral area, and polling station,” he said.



Samuel Tettey also said that the commission was not going to prepare a new voters’ register, contrary to assertions in the public.



He said that the commission is rather going to embark on a continuous voters’ registration exercise to enable eligible Ghanaians who are not on the current voters’ register get their names on it.

He added that only the Ghana Card will be used for the limited registration exercise registration.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/DA