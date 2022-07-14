EC must be informed by Clerk that Adwoa Safo's seat is vacant - Privileges Committee

Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo

The Chairman of Parliament’s Privileges Committee, Joseph Osei-Owusu, says that on the matter of Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo’s absence from the house, the Electoral Commission must be informed that the latter's seat has been declared vacant.



According to the Chairman, the Clerk of the house must duly inform the Electoral Commission in accordance with the law, that the seat of the MP is currently vacant following her failure to appear before the Committee to explain issues regarding her absence.



This was after the committee summoned three legislators who had absented themselves from the house for more than 15 consecutive sittings without any permission from the speaker.

Alluding to the dictates of the 1992 Constitution, Mr. Osei-Owusu in an interview with Joynews on Thursday, July 14, 2022, said,



“In accordance with the law, it is for the Clerk to inform the Electoral Commission that a vacancy has occurred, that is what the constitution says, that is what our report reflects,” the Committee Chairman said.



He noted that the committee did everything possible to have Miss Adwoa Safo come and justify her absence. But according to him, her failure to take up the opportunity means her seat is automatically vacant.



Meanwhile, the committee is reported to have pardoned Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong and Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey, who were referred to them together with Sarah Adwoa Safo for absenteeism.



The majority vote decision to pardon the two was after they both honoured the committee’s invitation. They both explained that their absence was due to ill-health.

The Speaker, in referring the 3 MPs to the committee, pointed to Article 97 of Ghana’s constitution which says;



1. A Member of Parliament shall vacate his seat in Parliament.



c. if he is absent, without the permission in writing of the Speaker and he is unable to offer a reasonable explanation to the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges from fifteen sittings of a meeting of Parliament during any period that Parliament has been summoned to meet and continues to meet.”



