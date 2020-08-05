General News

EC reacts to Dzifa Gomashie’s 'false' claims voters registration suspended in Ketu South

Dzifa Gomashie is an aspiring MP for the Ketu South Constituency

The Electoral Commission (EC) has said claims by an aspiring Member of Parliament that the voters registration exercise in Ketu South in the Volta Region has been suspended is false.

According to the EC, Ms Gomashie made the claim in a viral video that registration exercise in Viepe has been discontinued to make way for registration of the Ghana card.



In a press statement issued on the matter, the EC said it finds the statement by the aspiring MP unfortunate.



“Not only is her statement untrue but it also has the tendency of causing unnecessary tensions and disaffection for the Commission and its staff.



“For the record, the Voter Registration Exercise in Viepe is taking place at the R/C Primary School whereas the National Identification Authority (NIA) Mop-Up Exercise is taking place at the Roman Catholic Church, which is more than one hundred metres away.

“The Commission urges the good people of Ghana to disregard the contents of the said video as the allegations are baseless and unfounded,” the EC said in the statement.



Read the full statement below:





