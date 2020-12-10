EC revises disparities in presidential election results percentages

Jean Mensa, EC Chairperson

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has explained some disparities in the December 7 presidential election results percentages which was declared by the Chairperson of the Commission on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

The EC in a statement stated that, Jean Mensa “inadvertently used 13,433,573 as the total valid votes cast."



"The total valid votes cast is 13,119,460. This does not change the percentages stated for each candidate and the declaration made by the Chairperson," a statement from the EC issued Thursday morning, December 10, 2020, said.



Jean Mensa on Wednesday, December 9, announced that, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic that had a dozen candidates.



The result, the Chairperson noted “exclude that of the Techiman South Constituency, with a voter population of 1 hundred and 28 thousand and 18 (128,018). The said election results are not ready because they are being contested. As such collation is not complete. The difference between the total number of votes between by the first and second candidates is 5 hundred and 15 thousand, 5 hundred and 24 votes (515,524)".



"As a result, even if we added the 1 hundred and 28 thousand and 18 (128,018) to the results of the 2nd candidate, it would not change the outcome of the Presidential Election. Hence our declaration of the 2020 results without that of Techiman South".

"If we were to add the results from Techiman South Constituency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would obtain 50.8% of the votes and John Dramani Mahama, would obtain 47.873% of the votes".



The EC has since provided a summary of the 2020 presidential election results without the Techiman South constituency.



The percentages are as follows:







