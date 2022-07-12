5
EC wants to compile new register for 2024 elections with Ghana card as sole ID - Felix Kwakye alleges

Felix Ofosu Kwakye N Former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

EC spends over 80 million dollars for compilation of new voter register for 2020 elections

EC seeking to manipulate voters’ register to save the blushes of this hopeless government, Felix Kwakye

Ghana card to be used as only source of identification, Felix Kwakye alleges

Former Deputy Information Minister under the N.D.C in the John Dramani Mahama administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has alleged that the Electoral Commission is seeking to compile a new voters register for the 2024 elections with the Ghana card as the only source of identification.

According to him, this comes barely two years after the Commission spent over $80 million on a new register for the 2020 elections.

In a Facebook post, he said there must be something really amiss with Jean Mensah and her colleagues in the leadership of the Electoral Commission with regards to this decision.

He alleged that the “object, of course, is to manipulate that register to save the blushes of this hopeless government which is destined to be thrown out by the electorate in 2024.”

NYA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
