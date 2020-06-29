General News

EC warns against fake advert

The Electoral Commission (EC) has distanced itself from an advert making the rounds on social media about the up-coming voter registration exercise.

According to the EC in a statement, the said advert carries the Commission’s logo and one of the Commission’s registration songs as well as pictures of both the President, past presidents and some important personalities in the country.



“The Commission wishes to state that it has not put out an advert on any social media platform or any channel of communication and is, therefore, calling on the general public to disregard it,” the Commission said in a statement signed by Sylvia Annoh, its Acting Director of Public Affairs.

Read the full statement below:





