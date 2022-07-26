ECG Accra East embarks on community engagement across 8 operational districts

The exercise took place in selected communities across the eight operational districts of Accra East

The Accra East region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has embarked on community engagement and customer sensitisation campaign to interact with customers and stakeholders on the company’s operations.

According to the Regional General Manager of Accra East ECG, Ing. Bismark Otoo, the campaign seeks to engage customers and stakeholders through town hall meetings and community durbars in selected communities across the eight operational districts of Accra East region of ECG.



He added that the districts include; Makola, Roman Ridge, Teshie, Adenta, Dodowa, Akwuapim-Mampong, Legon and Kwabenya.



Ing. Otoo made this known at the end of a one-week customer and community engagement campaign in the Dodowa District of the region last Friday.



He explained that ECG was committed to building mutually beneficial relationships with its various customers and stakeholders through such engagements; as a positive step to making information available to the public and enhancing customer satisfaction.



He said, as a customer-oriented company, it is essential for ECG to get closer to its customers to know their concerns and challenges with regard to the company’s services and operations, adding that such initiatives help ECG to improve its service delivery to achieve customer satisfaction as feedback generated from the campaigns are worked on to enhance the company’s services.

The ECG General Manager further stated ECG’s corporate vision is to be a financially sustainable and customer-focused energy service provider by 2024 and therefore “this is a key part of EGC’s strategy to improve customer service delivery to achieve customer satisfaction”, he added.



The Campaign team that comprises the Communications and Marketing Officers has so far visited about ten communities in the ECG Dodowa district. The Communities include; Kubekrom, Kordieabe, Agormeda, Ayikuma, Apollonia 1&2, Rhama Town, Adomrebe, and Adoteiman.



Customers that participated in the community engagement campaign received free energy-saving bulbs and were sensitised on the Meter Auditing program, Service application procedures, illegal connections, revenue mobilisation, energy conservation, existing and ongoing projects, and other ECG operational issues.



Customers and stakeholders that participated had the opportunity put their challenges and concerns across to the ECG team and appealed to organize such programs frequently for their customers.