ECG-Kroboland power saga: We’re ready to pay bills – MP

ECG switched off feeders supplying power to Yilo and Manya Krobo municipalities on July 27, 2022

The Member of Parliament (MP) for lower Manya Krobo Constituency in the Eastern Region, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi has assured the management of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) of the preparedness of his constituents to accept the installation of pre-paid metres in Krobo.

The management of ECG has disconnected the people of Kroboland from the national grid over some misunderstanding in the installation of some pre-paid metres in the area over a couple of weeks.



The MP’s assurance to the management of the ECG comes on the back of a statement issued by the Ministry of National Security for power to be restored to the area after some engagements with the chiefs, opinion leaders, and the management of ECG to have the matter settled on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.



The MP gave the assurance while speaking in an interview on the 6:00pm evening news on Accra 100.5 FM on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.



According to him, the people of Kroboland are ready to accept and pay the needed bills to bring lives to normalcy in the area.



"We don’t have any issues with the residential officers of the ECG as well as the entire management of ECG," he said.

He noted that what transpired earlier leading to the total blackout in the area was a mistake that ought to be corrected going forward.



He welcomed the Ministry of National Security’s decision for power to be restored to the area.



He explained that what is important is for the power to be restored for the people of the area to bring back all economic activities in the area.



He said the people of Kroboland have been paying bills from time immemorial adding that the Chief of Kroboland who was a one-time board member of the Volta River Authority (VRA) paid bills.



So, "we know we must pay bills" stressing further that "what led to the bad situation between ECG and the people of the area was a mistake."