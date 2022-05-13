ECG asked to promptly deliver bills to customers

Electricity Company of Ghana logo

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has been advised to deliver bills on time to post-paid customers in the Eastern Region to prevent accumulation of bills.

According to the Eastern Regional Director of the Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC), Mr. Jude Aduamoah-Addo, some customers had accumulated bills between six months and 10 years.



Mr. Aduamoah-Addo noted, “some complained that it becomes difficult to pay such high bills and do not have enough money to take care of it”.



The Regional Director, who made the call in an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Koforidua last Tuesday, said customers expressed dissatisfaction with the way the ECG was handling the situation at public awareness creation and outreach, at Akim Oda.



He, therefore, called on the ECG to address the issue, saying accumulation of bills could result in a loss in revenue for the company.



Mr. Aduamoah-Addo said, “With these large sums of monies locked up because customers are not captured into the system, a lot of outstanding bills must be captured into the revenue system in order to make up for production costs will not be captured.”



The Eastern Regional Manager of the PURC was worried the situation could prevent the ECG from meeting its revenue target.

He advised the ECG to undertake a special exercise to capture all customers and retrieve the huge sums of monies locked up due to accumulation of bills.



Mr. Aduamoah-Addo advised ECG to initiate payment arrangements for such customers since they may not be able to pay the huge amounts due to the accumulation.



He asked post-paid customers, who have not received bills to visit any ECG office or PURC and lodge their complaints about the necessary action.



Mr. Aduamoah-Addo said “such customers can also check their average consumption from previous bills given them and pay their bills whiles they wait for their bills to be delivered to them.



“For those who are receiving bills and are also not paying, we urge the ECG to disconnect all of such persons to prevent them from causing financial loss to the state”.



He said under a Self Help Electrification Project (SHEP) some 454 customers in Asuom, Ekoso, Addokwanta, and Apinamang in the Eastern Region through the PURC received ECG bills and advised the public to channel grievances to the PURC.