ECG calls for cooperation as team begins meter reading in Krobo areas

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will from Tuesday, December 14 begin an exercise to visit households and businesses in the Krobo district to read consumption on their meters.

Deemed an important exercise by the Company, the move is to assist in the generation of monthly bills for all customers.



A similar exercise in the recent past was met with stiff resistance from the residents as some of the officials of ECG were stoned and physically assaulted.



Protests have also been staged by the residents against the Company over “huge” bills on power consumption.



For the fear of the lives of its staff, ECG recently packed out of the area to operate from Juapong in the Volta Region.



This has, however, not gone down well with some residents after that action was followed with a seven-day power outage, which many considered deliberate.

“The continuous closure of the Somanya office and revenue collection points in the two municipalities as well as the delay in inaugurating the Odumase-Krobo office will serve as a disincentive for the payment of bills as customers (including the faithful ones) now have to endure the drudgery of travelling all the way to Juapong in the North Tongu District just to pay their bills,” a joint statement issued by two youth groups Kloma Hengme and Kloma Gbi on Tuesday said.



But with this new move by the ECG, a settlement is being moved closer to.



“Members of the team will be identified by their identity cards and ECG vests.



“We wish to urge all customers to co-operate with us to make the exercise a success,” the Company said in a statement on Monday, December 13.