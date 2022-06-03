ECG chases Wontumi Radio, TV over GHS300,000 power theft

Wontumi Radio and TV studio

Wontumi Radio and TV in Kumasi have been embroiled in a power theft situation which has compelled the Electricity Company of Ghana to chase after them.

The two media houses owned by the Ashanti regional chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), were among about 100 business in the region cited for power theft.



The General Manager of Wontumi Communications Limited known widely in Kumasi as ‘Away Bus’, explained: ”Unfortunately, I don’t have the bill off-head” but “they earlier gave us about GHS300,000 to pay then they later reduced it to over GHS100,000”.



“I’m surprised this issue has entered into the media”, he added.



“It will surprise you to notice that ECG has commenced collection of the debt. The first power we bought from ECG since the issue begun the system deducted 40 per cent of the money to recover the debt. This means we have started the payment process so why do you take us to the media?”

“[I] as the business manager for the media house, am not a technical person, so, I don’t even know a tempered meter, so, we were just doing our work”.



“None of my technical personnel also did that until this issue came up”.



“We are yet to inform Chairman Wontumi, the owner of the station, for us to resolve the issue with ECG you know he was very busy with his campaign activities’’.