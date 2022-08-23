ECG commends stakeholders for helping resolve Krobo impasse

Electricity Company of Ghana

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has commended all stakeholders who helped resolve their impasse in communities in the Yilo and Manya Krobo municipalities.

The impasse over replacement of meters led to the company cutting power from the two municipalities.



In a statement issued on August 23, 2022, the ECG indicated that it has started implementing a road map the stakeholders come up with and has already restored power supply to the communities.



“The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited and its Board of Directors wish to thank all stakeholders, especially the Sector Minister, Hon. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, the Minister of National Security: Hon. Albert Kan-Dapaah, the political leadership, the Members of Parliament for Yilo and Lower Manya Krobo municipalities, traditional leaders, heads of religious bodies, and opinion leaders for their significant roles in bringing finality to the ECG/Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo impasse



“The ECG is resolved to follow through with the roadmap as agreed and published by the Ministry of National Security, and is of the hope that all stakeholders will play their respective roles to the letter, to ensure a congenial working environment and lasting peace in the Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo municipalities,” the of the statement read.



It, however, added that, “We admit it will not be easy due to misinformation amongst our customers in Yilo Krobo and Manya Krobo enclave but we will entreat everyone to remain calm and assist ECG to serve you better.”



Power was cut from the two municipalities in the Eastern Region on July 27, 2022, after some residents refused to accept prepaid meters being installed by the ECG.

The ECG explained that it had to cut the power supply of the municipalities because some communities that were taken off the national grid always got themselves reconnected.



Power was restored on Sunday, April 21 and the ECG has said is continuing with its meter installation exercise with the help of personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces.



