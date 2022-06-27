0
ECG customer moratorium to end July 6

Ecg Logo Min ECG is asking customers to report to its offices issues that need to be rectified

Mon, 27 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is giving a moratorium to customers across the country to report to its District or Regional offices issues that need to be rectified.

Affected customers have until Wednesday, 6 July 2022, to report such issues.

The moratorium will cover: “Postpaid customers who have metres but do not receive bills, prepaid customers who do not purchase electricity credits, customers whose metres are faulty, customers who have bypassed or tampered with their metres and are therefore not paying for the full cost of power usage and customers who have engaged in any form of electrical illegality.”

It stressed that: “After this moratorium, customers who are caught stealing electricity, which is criminal, will be charged with the offence of stealing in accordance with the law.”

It added: “Their names shall be published widely.”

